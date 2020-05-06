Okla. AG Bashes Governor's View In Gambling Compact Suit

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has slammed Gov. Kevin J. Stitt's claim that he had the authority to sign new gambling compacts with two Native American tribes that allow sports betting, saying the governor can't bind the state to honor the deals because they're illegal. The compacts that Stitt recently signed with the Comanche Nation and the Otoe-Missouria Tribe purport to grant the state's consent, but Oklahoma law permits gambling conducted by tribes only if it accords with provisions in the State-Tribal Gaming Act or with a model gambling compact offered by the act, Hunter said in an opinion published Tuesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS