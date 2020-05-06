Chinese Investors Fight Bid To Toss EB-5 Fraud Suit

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Two Chinese nationals have urged a Florida federal court to reject a real estate developer's bid to toss their suit over his alleged EB-5 visa scheme that duped foreign investors seeking to immigrate to the U.S. out of $100 million. On Tuesday, investor plaintiffs Lin Fu and Ting Peng refuted developer Nicholas Mastroianni's argument that the investors were informed of financial issues with the Jupiter, Florida, development they were funding under the EB-5 visa program. The investors said that the documents Mastroianni pointed to in his dismissal bid don't prove his point and, in fact, serve to underscore the investors' claims,...

