Windstream Says Charter's False Ads Cut Customer Growth

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Cable company Windstream Holdings lost subscribers and suffered a blunted "growth streak" due to a false ad campaign by rival Charter Communications, a Windstream representative told a New York bankruptcy judge Wednesday as a bench trial on damages over the ads wound down. After three hours of cross-examination of Windstream's corporate representative, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain concluded the teleconference hearing over what Charter should pay for the ad campaign about Windstream's Chapter 11 by telling both sides to submit briefs with their final arguments in the case by June 9. Windstream, which filed for bankruptcy in February 2019 after losing...

