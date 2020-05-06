Ex-Weinstein Exec Must Give Evidence In Sex Assault Case

Law360, London (May 6, 2020, 8:19 PM BST) -- A London judge on Wednesday ruled that a former Harvey Weinstein company board member must disclose evidence in a sexual assault case against the imprisoned Hollywood mogul, rejecting the executive's appeal that he is exempt since he is outside the U.K. Judge Timothy Kerr, sitting for the Employment Appeal Tribunal, concluded that the judge who initially heard the case "was correct to decide that he had power to order disclosure" against Tim Sarnoff, deputy CEO of Technicolor and a former board member of The Weinstein Company. As a result, Judge Kerr dismissed Sarnoff's appeal. The case was brought in 2017 by...

