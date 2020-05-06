Jordan Tequila Brand Used Photos Without Paying, Suit Says

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Cincoro, a premium tequila brand part-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan, stiffed a photographer it hired for a shoot in Mexico by using her photos to promote its launch last year without ever paying her to license the images, according to a copyright suit filed this week. According to the complaint filed Monday by photographer Anais Ganouna in California federal court, Cincoro and its digital marketing agency The Colors You Like LLC commissioned her last summer to take photos of agave plants, tequila barrels and other elements of the tequila-making process in Mexico. While Ganouna was paid a reduced rate for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS