Tucker Arensberg Blasts Driller For 'Scandalous' Accusations

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania law firm Tucker Arensberg PC called an oil and gas driller's accusations that it knowingly let a client pay unrelated legal bills with money meant for an escrow fund "scandalous and impertinent" in a letter to a federal magistrate judge Wednesday. Counsel for Tucker Arensberg said the status report Prime Energy & Chemical LLC sent U.S. Magistrate Judge Martin C. Carlson on May 4 was improper, calling it a "letter brief" that falsely accused the firm of faking records or hiding information related to its representation of a client, Mark Thompson, who allegedly defrauded Prime Energy by pretending he and...

