Fed. Circ. Reveals Why It Didn't Revive Boston Scientific IP

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit provided more insight Wednesday into why it recently affirmed a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling that struck down part of a Boston Scientific heart valve patent involved in a since-settled dispute with Edwards Lifesciences Corp. In its April 27 opinion unsealed Wednesday, a three-judge panel upheld the PTAB's decision that Boston Scientific's patent, which covers a prosthetic heart valve with a fabric seal, was invalid for being obvious over earlier patent publications relating to prosthesis implants. Edwards had petitioned for inter partes review of the patent after Boston Scientific accused it of infringement but dropped out of...

