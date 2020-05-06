Ex-Counsel At Ill. Transpo Co. Says Job Cut Due To Pregnancy

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A former staff attorney for transportation company SP Plus Corp. claimed in Illinois federal court Wednesday that it unlawfully eliminated her position and that its deputy general counsel had lightened her workload out of bias after she disclosed she was pregnant. Julie Mellendorf claimed Chicago-based SP Plus violated the Civil Rights Act and other laws when it denied her a bonus or raise in 2018 and cited a long-planned software purchase as the reason it abolished her position four days after approving her pregnancy-related leave. She also said company deputy general counsel Jerome Pate showed bias against her from the moment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS