Justices Search For Right Robocall Balance In TCPA Fight

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 11:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday appeared generally in agreement that exempting robocalls to collect government-backed debt from the Telephone Consumer Protection Act's automated call ban was unconstitutional, but struggled with whether the proper remedy was to stop debt collectors from skirting the restriction or allow more businesses to make such calls. The justices of the U.S. Supreme Court held arguments by teleconference Wednesday in a case about the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. (AP) In teleconferenced oral arguments, the high court grappled with whether an exemption added to the TCPA in 2015 that allows automated calls to be made to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS