Molina Healthcare Settles Investor Suit For Nearly $8M

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 2:41 PM EDT) -- A union pension plan on Tuesday asked a federal judge in California to approve a $7.5 million settlement with Molina Healthcare Inc., on proposed class action claims that the company inflated its expected growth and cost investors money. Steamfitters Local 449 Pension Plan had alleged that the Long Beach, California-based health insurance company knew its existing infrastructure was unable to handle additional business. Executives also knew this yet repeated the false claim that the company's administrative infrastructure was "scalable," according to the pension's complaint. "The settlement represents assured and substantial tangible recovery, without the considerable risk, expense, and delay of the...

