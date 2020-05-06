9th Circ. Ends Enviro Suit Over Okinawa Marine Base

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A unanimous Ninth Circuit panel sided with the federal government and ended an environmental challenge involving a manatee-like creature that lives near a replacement Marine Corps facility in Okinawa, Japan, according to a decision published Wednesday. The court affirmed the dismissal of the nearly two-decade-old suit over whether the U.S. Department of Defense violated federal historic preservation laws and adequately considered the potential effect on the endangered Okinawa dugong when it built the Futenma Replacement Facility at the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma. The environmentalists had argued the Pentagon improperly failed to consult with community members and provide an opportunity...

