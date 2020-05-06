DOD Sales Transport Charges Could Be Incorrect, GAO Finds

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of Defense agency's failure to monitor reviews of transportation fees paid for Foreign Military Sales purchases increases the risk that military agencies are incorrectly charging for shipments, according to a watchdog report released Wednesday. The U.S. Government Accountability Office said that the Defense Security Cooperation Agency isn't ensuring that DOD agencies are conducting annual reviews of transportation fees paid by foreign buyers in the military sales program and reporting purchase deliveries within 30 days of completion. The DSCA does not have a process for reviewing transportation fees and identifying that shipping costs have been charged to the right...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS