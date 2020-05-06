Landlord's Death Can't Undo Conviction For Threat To Judge

Law360, New York (May 6, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut landlord who died in prison after being sentenced to five years for threatening a bankruptcy judge cannot erase his guilty plea, the Second Circuit said Wednesday, but his estate will get back a $20,000 fine he was ordered to pay. The appellate ruling comes in the case of Dusan "David" Mladen, who died in February at the age of 65 after being sentenced to five years in 2018 by New Haven U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer for threats Mladen made against Hartford U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Ann M. Nevins. An envelope placed by the defendant in the mailbox of...

