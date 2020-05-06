Wine Website Turned Into Porn Blog, Fraud Suit Alleges

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The 68-year-old former owner of wines.com sued a businessman and his company in Georgia federal court Wednesday for allegedly swindling her out of her website while posting graphic articles about porn stars and their wine preferences against her wishes but with her byline. Jacklyn Wilferd claims Khuram Dhanani and his Georgia-based company Digital Equity LLC tricked her into entering a business deal on the website before selling it behind her back and refusing to share any of the profits. Wilferd said she entered into the profit-sharing agreements with Dhanani and Digital Equity in 2018 but within months "discovered that...

