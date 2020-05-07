Snell & Wilmer Faces Another DQ Bid In EB-5 Project Row

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 3:29 PM EDT) -- Chinese investors again urged a Colorado federal judge Wednesday to disqualify Snell & Wilmer LLP from a suit seeking to recoup millions invested in a Vail condo project under the EB-5 visa program, arguing the firm must "bow out" since one of the two defendants it represented fired the firm. In a five-page motion, the investors noted that the most recent rendition of their complaint puts defendants Colorado Regional Center Project Solaris LLLP and its former general partner Colorado Regional Center I LLC "directly adverse" with each other. Therefore, Snell & Wilmer can't represent both entities in the litigation, the motion...

