Democrats Reproach DOD's Reversal Of US Landmine Ban

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- More than 100 members of Congress criticized the Trump administration's decision to relax restrictions on the use of antipersonnel landmines, saying in a letter to the secretary of defense on Wednesday that the move is misguided. Led by Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., and Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., 107 members of the U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives slammed the recent reversal of longstanding U.S. policy restricting the use of victim-activated mines to the Korean Peninsula. The policy change threatens to upend the marked decrease of mine casualties, the signatories said, urging Defense Secretary Mark Esper to explain the administration's rationale....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS