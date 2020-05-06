Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DHL Can't Cut $9.3M Jury Award For Cyclist Hit By Truck

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 10:44 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge on Wednesday rejected DHL's bid to slash a $4 million noneconomic damages award as part of a $9.3 million verdict in a suit accusing the transportation company of causing a cyclist's severe injuries, saying a cap on such damages can't be applied.

U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernandez denied a post-trial motion to reduce noneconomic damages to $500,000 in a suit accusing a semitruck driver for DHL Supply Chain, incorporated as Exel Inc., of hitting Eric Moutal as he biked with a friend along an interstate highway in 2016, causing his leg to be nearly severed and...

