DHL Can't Cut $9.3M Jury Award For Cyclist Hit By Truck

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 10:44 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge on Wednesday rejected DHL's bid to slash a $4 million noneconomic damages award as part of a $9.3 million verdict in a suit accusing the transportation company of causing a cyclist's severe injuries, saying a cap on such damages can't be applied. U.S. District Judge Marco A. Hernandez denied a post-trial motion to reduce noneconomic damages to $500,000 in a suit accusing a semitruck driver for DHL Supply Chain, incorporated as Exel Inc., of hitting Eric Moutal as he biked with a friend along an interstate highway in 2016, causing his leg to be nearly severed and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS