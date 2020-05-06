Anthem Customers Win Class Cert. Over Prosthetic Coverage

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 10:15 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday certified a class of Anthem Inc. customers who sought lower-limb prostheses, finding that the insurance giant had a "common policy" of denying claims for all microprocessor-controlled foot-ankle prostheses. U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II said the class of "foot-ankle members" met at least one Federal Rule of Civil Procedure criteria for certification, as the parties agree Anthem acted uniformly toward the class by commonly denying claims for the specific prostheses. "This common policy can be resolved with respect to the class as a whole through the injunctive relief plaintiffs seek, namely to reevaluate and...

