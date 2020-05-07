Keeping Texas Leases Alive When Oil Wells Aren't Producing

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT) -- With media outlets running headlines like "The World Is Running Out of Places to Store Its Oil" and "Oil Market Shows Fear That U.S. Is Running Out of Storage Space," oil and gas operators are rightly concerned that their pipelines and storage facilities may soon no longer be able to take their production. With no way to transport or store oil, operators may find themselves shutting down production from oil wells on valuable acreage across Texas. Some lessors — hoping to get another bonus payment for their acreage — will undoubtedly follow these events with lease termination claims. Can operators hold...

