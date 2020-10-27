VirnetX Seeks $718M From Apple In EDTX Patent Retrial

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT) -- VirnetX told an Eastern District of Texas jury Tuesday that Apple owes it at least $718 million for two network security patents the tech giant has infringed since 2013, but Apple contended it should only pay $113 million based on licensing agreements for similar products. VirnetX wants at least $718 million from Apple in a patent damages retrial that began Tuesday in Tyler, Texas, after the Federal Circuit tossed an earlier verdict. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File) Kicking off a damages retrial between the two adversaries, VirnetX Inc. attorney Brad Caldwell of Caldwell Cassady & Curry PC told eight jurors during oral...

