Trucking Co. Accuses Oil Traders Of Rigging Calif. Gas Market

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Oil traders Vitol Inc. and SK Trading International Co. Ltd. took advantage of millions of California drivers through a scheme to artificially inflate gas prices after a refinery accident, a trucking company alleges in a proposed class action in California federal court. Pacific Wine Distributors Inc. filed its suit Wednesday, saying it was unaware it had overpaid for millions of dollars of fuel it bought in the months following a 2015 accident at a major oil refinery until California's attorney general announced a lawsuit in state court this month. That suit accuses the oil trading companies of colluding to rig the...

