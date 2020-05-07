Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT) -- O'Melveny & Myers made it onto this week's legal lions list after client Amgen came out on top in a bench trial over its cancer drug Kyprolis, while Crowell & Moring ended up among the week's legal lambs after the Seventh Circuit threw out client Molson Coors' false ad lawsuit. Legal Lions Kicking off this week's legal lions list are O'Melveny & Myers LLP and Morris Nichols Arsht & Tunnell LLP. A Delaware federal judge has refused to declare a trio of patents tied to client Amgen Inc.'s injectable anti-cancer drug Kyprolis invalid, potentially staving off generic competition for the drug...

