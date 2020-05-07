Left-Out CRT Buyers Want $542M Deal Paused For Appeal

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Cathode ray tube buyers from dozens of states who were excluded from a $542 million price-fixing settlement with six electronics makers want a California federal judge to put the deal on ice until they have a chance to mount a Ninth Circuit challenge. Lawyers for two groups of indirect CRT buyers — each from states where plaintiffs didn't get in on the court-mediated settlement with Toshiba and other manufacturers — told the trial court Wednesday that their pending appeal calls for holding off on completing the deal. CRTs are electronic components used in TVs and computer monitors. Indirect purchasers from various...

