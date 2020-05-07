Texas Bank Seeks Redo In $62M Winstead Malpractice Suit

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A Dallas bank has asked an appellate court panel to rehear arguments on its claims that Winstead PC bungled the structuring of a $62 million loan workout and foreclosure, arguing the panel didn't address all issues raised on appeal. NexBank SSB said there are numerous fact issues in the record that establish the Dallas County District Court erred in tossing its malpractice and negligence claims against the law firm. The bank has requested the three-judge Fifth Court of Appeals panel revive the case and send it back to district court for further proceedings, according to a Wednesday petition. An appellate panel...

