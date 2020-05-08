Stay In Your Lane, High Court Tells Feds In Bridgegate

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- While the U.S. Supreme Court's Bridgegate ruling was a setback for prosecutors seeking to go after corruption, it is also likely to be raised as a defense in a broader array of fraud cases, especially those involving government information. On Thursday, the high court unanimously overturned the convictions of onetime gubernatorial aide Bridget Anne Kelly and former Port Authority of New York and New Jersey executive William E. Baroni Jr., saying the pair's politically motivated scheme to limit one Garden State town's access to the George Washington Bridge did not qualify as wire fraud. Observers viewed the decision as further limiting federal...

