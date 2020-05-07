Apotex To Pay $24M Criminal Fine In DOJ Price-Fixing Case

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Canadian drugmaker Apotex Corp. will pay a $24 million criminal penalty to resolve felony allegations that it conspired to jack up the price of a popular cholesterol drug, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. The DOJ said a deferred prosecution agreement in Pennsylvania federal court includes the penalty and an admission by Apotex "that it conspired with other generic drug sellers to artificially raise the price of pravastatin," which belongs to the widely used class of cholesterol-lowering statin drugs. Apotex will also assist the government in its sprawling pharmaceutical price-fixing probe, which has led to antitrust charges against three other...

