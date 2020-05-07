King & Spalding Represents GM In $4B Notes Offering

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT) -- General Motors Co. said Thursday that it is undertaking a notes offering of $4 billion with the help of King & Spalding LLP as pressure from the economic fallout of the novel coronavirus continues to strain car companies. GM announced the pricing of the unsecured notes late Thursday and said the proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. After the closing of the notes on May 12, the car manufacturer will also get access to a new approximately $2 billion line of credit, according to its statement. The offering comes about three weeks after rival Ford Motor Co. raised about...

