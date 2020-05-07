Don't Use Nationwide Permit For Pipelines, Groups Urge

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The Sierra Club and other environmental groups on Wednesday said they don't oppose the federal government's bid to allow a recently vacated nationwide water permit's use for some infrastructure projects, but they urged a Montana federal judge to draw the line at new pipelines. The Army Corps of Engineers wants U.S. District Judge Brian Morris to delay the nationwide impact of his April 15 ruling vacating the Nationwide Permit 12 until the Ninth Circuit considers their appeal. Judge Morris wiped out a key approval for the controversial Keystone XL pipeline when he found the Corps had flouted its Endangered Species Act...

