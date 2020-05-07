DC Circ. Struggles With EPA Denial Of NY's Ozone Petition

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel on Thursday struggled with whether the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency improperly denied New York's request for stronger ozone emission controls for upwind states that allegedly hamper the Empire State's ability to meet air quality standards. The EPA last year denied New York's petition, saying the state failed to show to the agency's satisfaction that the upwind sources contributed to downwind pollution as the state alleged. During teleconference oral arguments on Thursday, the appeals court judges endeavored to determine what kind of and how much information the EPA is entitled to expect from a state that's asking it...

