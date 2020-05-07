Japanese Electronics Suppliers Want Out Of Antitrust Suit

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 9:37 PM EDT) -- Japanese electronics suppliers that have been accused of fixing the price of a common electronics component are asking a California court to toss the allegations, saying the claims are implausible or must be resolved in arbitration. Electronics manufacturer Flextronics International USA Inc. has accused Panasonic Corp., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. TDK Corp. and a slew of other Japanese electronics companies in the litigation of forming a cartel to fix and stabilize the prices for inductors, which are used in a wide variety of electronic equipment, including smartphones and computers. But many of the defendants fired back on Wednesday, saying that the...

