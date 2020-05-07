Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Marshals Barred From Making ICE Arrests At DC Courthouse

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Marshals Service is temporarily barred from seizing immigrants at the D.C. Superior Court after a federal judge ruled Thursday that the service can't use a detention request as a "carte blanche" to carry out civil immigration arrests.

U.S. District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth issued a preliminary injunction prohibiting the Marshals Service from carrying out future arrests at the D.C. trial court under the supposed authority of a detainer request. In the same order, he certified a class of indigent criminal defendants who alleged that they were subject to civil immigration arrests by an agency that lacked that power. ...

