Will.i.am's Co. Ordered To Pay Costs Award To Tech Investors

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has enforced a €210,700 ($228,438) costs award to a group of Swedish technology entrepreneurs arbitrating a claim that musician will.i.am's company improperly backed out of a $25 million deal to buy a wireless headphones startup, rejecting an argument that the award isn't final. U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II concluded Thursday that the award — issued after I.Am.Plus Electronics Inc. failed to pay its share of advance costs while the arbitration is ongoing — is a final interim award since it disposes of the separate and distinct issue concerning costs. The judge noted that while the...

