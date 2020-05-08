Commerce To Probe 15 Countries Over Steel Wire Imports

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 4:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce is investigating whether to hit steel wire products from 15 countries with countervailing and anti-dumping duties after U.S. manufacturers said they were being harmed by the unfairly priced imports. Commerce announced Thursday it is considering imposing anti-dumping duties ranging from 23.89% to 194.4% and countervailing duties above 1% on foreign prestressed concrete steel wire strand imports that are used for construction. U.S. manufacturers Insteel Wire Products Co., Sumiden Wire Products Corp. and Wire Mesh Corp. claimed in an April petition to Commerce and the International Trade Commission that the companies are being financially hurt by low-priced...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS