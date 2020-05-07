Graco Accused Of Marketing Unsafe Booster Seats

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Booster seats made and sold by Graco Children's Products Inc. are unsafe for small children, despite marketing claims that the products are safe for kids as small as 30 pounds, a consumer has alleged in a proposed class action in New York federal court. Named plaintiff Silvia Tehomilic alleged in a complaint Wednesday that media reports and testing have shown that Graco's marketing claims that its car booster seats have been tested for side impacts are a lie, as there are no federal or state standards, and the test Graco refers to is one it came up with. Tehomilic alleges that...

