Judge Scoffs At Donziger's Bid To DQ Entire SDNY Bench

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge rejected environmental attorney Steven Donziger's attempt to disqualify the entire federal bench of the Southern District of New York from his criminal contempt trial, saying there was "no basis" for the unusual request and adding that Donziger's arguments in a related motion "border on the absurd." U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska was unimpressed on Thursday by Donziger's argument that she and her Southern District colleagues would be unable to fairly evaluate a contempt ruling by U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan. "Reviewing the decisions of fellow judges is, simply put, part of the judicial job...

