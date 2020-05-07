Calif. Court Opts To Tie Together 8 Juul Antitrust Suits

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT) -- Eight lawsuits accusing Juul Labs of striking an anti-competitive deal that saw a rival wind down its e-cigarette business in exchange for an ownership stake in the vaping giant were related to each other Thursday by a California federal judge. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick made the decision to connect the cases, but held off on sweeping them into the larger multidistrict litigation against Juul and onetime rival Altria Group while the court mulls whether antitrust cases belong in the MDL concerning Juul's marketing and sales tactics. "That issue is more complex and is currently under consideration by me," Judge Orrick...

