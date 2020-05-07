Fed. Circ. Wonders If Co. Already Had Shot At Amazon Over IP

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 9:19 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel appeared skeptical Thursday that the sprawling patent infringement litigation lodged by software developer PersonalWeb Technologies over Amazon's cloud-based storage system isn't barred by a previous legal bout with the online retail giant. The panel had PersonalWeb's attorney on the back foot during oral arguments held via telephone, challenging his claim that a six-year-old Texas federal court decision ending a case against Amazon over the same cloud system, dubbed S3, doesn't block PersonalWeb from moving forward with a barrage of infringement cases against dozens of Amazon's S3 customers. A California federal judge handling the multidistrict litigation found last...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS