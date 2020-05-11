Sanctions Again Denied In Calif. Gas Price-Fixing Case

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 9:38 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge refused a second sanctions bid last week in a proposed class action alleging that a group of refineries fixed the price of gasoline, this time holding that while one assertion by fuel buyers against the refiners was "inaccurate," it wasn't "factually baseless." Last month, U.S. District Judge Dana M. Sabraw rejected defendant Tesoro Refining & Marketing Co.'s sanctions bid against a gas station owner plaintiff. On Thursday, the judge again refused to sanction the gas station and consumer plaintiffs and denied refiner Alon USA Energy Inc., now Delek US, a request for attorney fees and out of pocket...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS