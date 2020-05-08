GAO Says Feds Can Ax Costly Fuel Transport Contract Bids

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has found that the Defense Logistics Agency was within its rights to toss out contract bids from companies charging double the estimated cost to transport fuel in Kuwait. In a ruling released Thursday, the government watchdog denied Missouri-based Regency Enterprises Services LLC's protest of the DLA's decision to only let companies proposing the lowest prices compete for a contract to provide tank truck transportation services in Kuwait. "Agencies are not required to retain in the competitive range a proposal that the agency reasonably concludes has no realistic prospect of award," the GAO said. In November 2019,...

