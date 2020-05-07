Amazon Files New Protest Over Pentagon's $10B JEDI Deal

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT) -- Amazon has filed a protest with the U.S. Department of Defense over the contentious $10 billion JEDI cloud computing deal, saying Thursday that the DOD had refused to answer questions about ambiguities in the solicitation. Amazon Web Services Inc. said in a statement that it filed an agency-level protest directly with the DOD on Monday, seeking to ensure that the department makes a "fair and objective review" of revised bids for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure deal, after the DOD launched corrective action following the company's protest at the Court of Federal Claims. "AWS repeatedly sought clarity from the DOD around ambiguous aspects...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS