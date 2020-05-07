Split 10th Circ. Shoots Down Bump Stock Ban Challenge

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 11:09 PM EDT) -- A divided Tenth Circuit panel on Thursday shot down a challenge to the Trump administration's restrictions on firearm bump stocks, saying the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had likely acted within its authority when it issued a rule banning the devices. The majority of the appeals panel backed a Utah federal court's denial of gun enthusiast W. Clark Aposhian's request to temporarily pause enforcement of the ATF rule classifying bump stocks — which allow a shooter to fire a semiautomatic weapon more rapidly — as machine guns. U.S. Circuit Judges Mary Beck Briscoe and Nancy L. Moritz said both...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS