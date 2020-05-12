Cuban Dock Fights Cruise Lines' Bid For 11th Circ. Review

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 3:04 PM EDT) -- A former Cuban port owner has asked a Florida federal judge to deny requests by four cruise lines to bring a question before the Eleventh Circuit related to earlier orders in separate suits alleging the cruise lines trafficked in stolen property, saying the question is case-specific and not a controlling question of law. Havana Docks Corp. said Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., Carnival Corp., Royal Caribbean Cruise Ltd. and MSC Cruises SA failed to propose a "neat," "clean," "pure" and "controlling question of law," according to replies filed Monday and last week. In the four separate suits, the cruise companies each...

