Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Atty Urges Consolidation Of Yearslong Fla. Real Estate Suit

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A lawyer in a real estate dispute that has wound its way through four courts asked a Florida federal court to transfer his opponents' case to another federal court in the Sunshine State so it can be consolidated with his case, saying it would simplify the litigation.

John A. Moffa of Moffa & Breuer PLLC — an attorney for Chittranjan K. Thakkar, his firms Niloy & Rohan LLC and Orlando Gateway Hospitality LLC, and related firms and individuals — filed a notice of removal Thursday in the Middle District of Florida. Moffa seeks to remove a June 2016 complaint initially filed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!