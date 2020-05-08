Judge Blasts Liebowitz For 'Worst Kind Of Lawyering'

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 3:29 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge sharply criticized copyright attorney Richard Liebowitz as a "legal lamprey" and "an example of the worst kind of lawyering," but also said such litigation behavior was merely the "fetid backwash" of rampant internet infringement. U.S. District Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel on Thursday levied a $20,000 sanction against Liebowitz, a New York attorney whose firm has filed more than 2,000 copyright cases over the past four years, drawing a long trail of such sanctions and the label of "copyright troll." "Liebowitz's conduct in this case has been irresponsible, unreasonable, and detrimental to the fair administration of justice, harming...

