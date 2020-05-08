Real Estate Rumors: Turner Impact, Self Storage, Stillwater

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 4:10 PM EDT) -- California-based investment firm Turner Impact Capital has purchased a 312-unit Irving, Texas, apartment complex, the Dallas Business Journal reported on Friday. The deal is for Bridgeport Apartments, and the seller is an investment group affiliated with Colorado-based Vukota Capital Management, the journal said. The publication did not indicate a price for the transaction but said the complex had last been assessed for $19.5 million. Florida-based Self Storage Associates is hoping to build a new property in Oakland Park, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Friday. The company is seeking permission to build a 38,332-square-foot project at 880 W. Prospect...

