Windex Vinegar Crafted To Fool Eco-Minded Buyers, Suit Says

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 5:37 PM EDT) -- S.C. Johnson & Son preyed upon customers' desires for eco-friendly products by misleading them with the "non-toxic" branding of Windex Vinegar Glass Cleaner, according to a proposed class action filed Thursday in New York federal court that claims the cleaner contains potentially harmful and toxic ingredients. New York City resident Katherine Shimanovsky alleges in her suit against S.C. Johnson & Son Inc. that the company's Windex Vinegar Glass Cleaner packaging is designed "to appeal to environmentally conscious consumers," but in doing so, makes "prominent and unqualified" nontoxic claims. A New York consumer's class action complaint includes an image of S.C. Johnson's...

