Fund Assignee Fights To Keep $32M Suit Against Firms Alive

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The assignee of a trust fund has urged a New York federal court not to toss its amended $32 million case against Zeichner Ellman & Krause LLP and Wachtel Missry LLP for allegedly misrepresenting themselves as working on behalf of the trust, arguing that the firms knowingly participated in fraud. The firms and associated attorneys fail to establish that assignee Recovery Effort Inc. did not adequately plead its constructive fraud, malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty and related claims against the firms, according to an opposition memorandum filed Thursday in the Southern District of New York. The firms, along with attorneys Yoav...

