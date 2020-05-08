Robbins Geller Must Add Atty Names To Lead OvaScience Suit

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 2:23 PM EDT) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP must specify which attorneys will lead a suit by OvaScience investors who claim the company inflated the success of its in vitro fertilization treatment, a judge said Friday, but otherwise ruled the case fits the bill for class certification. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani wrote that while she had no issue signing off on Robbins Geller to be lead counsel under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, the rules are more strict at the class certification stage, when she is expected to oversee the attorneys and make sure they are satisfying their obligations to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS