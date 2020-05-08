Google Wants Out Of Ex-NFLer's Suit To Block Media Reports

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Google has urged a D.C. federal court to toss civil rights and invasion of privacy claims against it by former NFL player Dimitri Patterson in the latest in a series of pro se lawsuits against a slew of media companies seeking to remove online reports of an incident in which he allegedly injured two police officers while attempting to flee custody in a Miami courtroom. Patterson, who is representing himself in the case, alleges that the Miami Herald and other media outlets published several articles, which can be found through Google searches, that wrongly portray him "as a violent, impulsive, unstable,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS