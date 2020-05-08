Snow Remover Cleared From Covering Mall In Injury Suit

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 3:07 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court found Friday that a snow removal service has no need to indemnify a shopping center in a suit over a car accident that happened in its parking lot, ruling that coverage was barred because the shopping center was found to be negligent in the case. The appeal centers on a coverage dispute between VNO Wayne Towne Center LLC and Conrow Construction Co. Inc., which had been contracted to clear snow from the center's parking lot. In February 2015, Donna L. Michel was struck by a vehicle walking through the parking lot, while driver Sharon G. Langel...

